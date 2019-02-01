Vienna Pro-Gay Cardinal Discovers Hell

The German Magazine Stern (January 30), founded by a former Nazi journalist, asked Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn whether he believed that priests guilty of sexual abuses against minors would go to hell.Schönborn replied, “I have to say this seriously: it is, of course, a danger to eternal life. If someone seriously damaged and injured the lives of young people, he must ask himself how he wants to step before his God."In the same interview, Schönborn called himself “still a member of the 1968-generation”. He pointed out that, while studying in Bonn, he was close to the circle around the German Communist street-fighter Rudi Dutschke, "My heart beats left."Throughout his life, Schönborn mainly distinguished himself not by conviction but by opportunism.