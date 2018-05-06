Pope Francis Insulting Priests for Being “Boring”

Pope Francis visited the parish Santissimo Sacramento in a southern suburb of Rome on May 6.During a question meeting, a 15-year-old girl told Francis that many of her schoolmates believe that the Church is "boring" and asked him how she could bring them closer to the Church.Francis answered that “sometimes, your friends are right; some pastors, sisters and laymen are really boring.”He did not mention the reason why this is so: The New Liturgy expects every priest to be an entertainer which most of the priests are not.Francis went on complaining about a lack of "joy of the Gospel" claiming [again] that the Church has no mission to go out to the people in order to convert them to the Faith.According to him the people in Jerusalem turned to the young Church only because they saw that the Christians were "happy" - a bold theory which is not corroborated neither by the facts nor by the "Acts of the Apostles".