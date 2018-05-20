Clicks108
“God Made You Gay” - Pope Francis
Last week, Pope Francis met several hours with Juan Carlos Cruz, an alleged victim of homosexual abuse of Chilean Father Fernando Karadima.
Talking to Spanish El País, Cruz said that he spoke detailed about the abuse and "cried" and he outed himself as a homosexual.
Francis reacted emotional and touchy-feely. He “put his hand” on Cruz’ shoulder and said “Cry baby”.
According to Cruz, Francis said, “Juan Carlos, it does not matter that you are gay. God made you like that and he loves you like that.”
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsUswmkxvzoa
