Abuse of Power: Marx Has No Authority To Allow Protestant Communion – Cardinal Müller

German bishops led by Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx see themselves as trendsetters of a Church on the march into "modernity", Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller said to(June 26).Müller stated that Marx and his accomplices want to change the doctrines of the Faith which contradict the “mainstream”.To reach their goals they are willing to accept division among bishops and to push Catholic faithful out of the Church, “We are dealing with a blatant process of Protestantizing”, Müller added.He confirmed that Protestants may only receive Holy Communion when in danger of death, “No bishop has the authority to administer Holy Communion to Christians who are not in full communion with the Catholic Church.”