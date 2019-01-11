Clicks99
Vatican Planned To Disclose Number Of Visitors – But At The End Didn't
A few months ago the Vatican journalist Marco Tossati asked a high representative of the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household whether the numbers of visitors at the 2018 Papal public encounters would be published.
The Prefecture is responsible to provide the data. It is headed by Archbishop Georg Gänswein.
Tosatti received an affirmative answer. But later the promise was not kept.
Already in 2017 the numbers were not disclosed. This led to a controversy about the reasons why this was so.
The numbers were published until 2016 inclusive and kept showing a dramatic decline in attendance since Francis became pope.
