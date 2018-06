Masonic Grand Master: Francis Is “Illuminated Tyrant”

Border Nights

Giuliano Di Bernardo is a former Grand Master of the Masonic Grand Orient of Italy and of the Gran Loggia regolare d’Italia.In April, Di Bernardo state in a radio-interview withthat “global society cannot be governed by democracy but by a “community of wise men who expressed the One, the illuminated Tyrant.”In a February 2016 interview the daily Libero asked Di Bernardo the question, “What is your prototype of an illuminated tyrant?” to which Di Bernardo replied, “If I have to indicate a name, I would say the Pope.”Source: Fabio Cancelli