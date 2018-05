Open War Between Dutch Bishops

arsacal.nl

Auxiliary Bishop Jan Hendriks of Haarlem-Amsterdam, Netherlands, has defended the German Protestant Communion He supported on his website(May 16) the idea that bishops’ conferences may decide by themselves [contradicting other bishops’ conferences and the New Testament] to introduce this sacrilege.Hendriks was appointed in 2011 by Benedict XVI. His diocesan bishop Jozef Punt is considered to be a "conservative".Two days after Hendriks, Utrecht archdiocese headed by Cardinal Willem Eijk (May 18) stated the opposite.The statement proofs with the Church law, the Catechism and Church documents that Non-Catholics may receive Holy Communion in an “emergency situation” but that mixed marriages cannot be considered as such.It seems that the Utrecht statement was an answer to Hendriks' heretical proposals.