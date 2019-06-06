No Dialogue: Vatican Kills Little Sisters Of Mary

The Vatican Congregation for Religious lifted the vows of most of the French Little Sisters of Mary.
The Congregation is led by Cardinal João Bráz de Aviz, a Modernist.
The sisters wrote in a June 3 statement that they had tried for years “to dialogue with Rome over and over again,” but no agreement could be found.
“The ecclesiastical authorities wanted us to change our way of living our religious life,” they explain.
The community consisted originally 39 sisters. 34 asked for a lifting of their vows. This was granted now. Henceforce, they are formally no religious sisters any more and they have to abandone their habits and their houses.
Only five sisters accepted the Vatican conditions and remained.
The 34 former sisters say in their heartbreaking statement, that they live “more than ever what constitutes the heart of our vocation”, that is suffering for the Church, the priests and the souls.
