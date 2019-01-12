Cantalamessa: Benedict XVI’s Resignation "Democratized" Papal Office

Benedict XVI’s resignation constituted a significant step on the path to "humanizing" and "democratizing" the papal office according to liberal Father Raniero Cantalamessa, 84, the longtime preacher of the papal household.During a retreat for the US bishops last week Cantalamessa went on calling the present deadly Church crisis a “golden age" compared to past centuries when many bishops were more concerned about governing their territory than caring for the flock.”[At least then, the bishops were not actively engaged in leading the flock into the abyss and, after all, still had a flock left.]