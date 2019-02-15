Francis: My Gestures Look Like Those of A Drunk

Pope Francis told Jesuits in a January 26 meeting in Panama that, some years before becoming pope, he concelebrated with the anti-Catholic Father Gustavo Gutierrez, the founder of liberation theology, and with Cardinal Gerhard Müller who then was the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.According to the transcript published on LaCiviltaCattolica.it, Francis joked, that if, decades ago, someone would have imagined that one day the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith would bring Guttierez to concelebrate with the pope, "they would be taken as a drunk.”