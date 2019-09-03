More Changes in the Secretary of State

The controversial Deputy Secretary of State, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, is shipping out more people from the Secretary of State.
On September 3, he announced the removal of the Under-Secretary of the Section for Relations with States, Monsignor Antoine Camilleri, 54, and of the Assessor for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State, Monsignor Paolo Borgia, 53. Both held the number three position in the Secretary of State.
The Maltese Camilleri and the Italian Borgia will be consecrated archbishops and moved to some Apostolic Nunciature.
