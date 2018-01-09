Clicks746
Canon Lawer Refutes Cardinal Müller's Heresy
Father Dean Perri, a canon lawyer who served for years in the marriage tribunal of Providence diocese, USA, has refuted a speculation of Cardinal Gerhard Müller according to which a second liaison may be the valid, true marriage of a person before God.
Talking to Church Militant (January 8) Perri explained that a second civil or de facto liaison is never sacramental and therefore invalid in the eyes of the Church. He further recalls that a second marriage cannot be contracted as long as a previous marriage bond still exists or was not declared null by the Church.
It is remarkable that such simple facts have to be explained to a former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.
