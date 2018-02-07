Clicks578
Cardinal Cordes Against Marx’ “Sacrilegious” Idea
Cardinal Paul Josef Cordes, 83, writes that Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx is “frighteningly naïve” for his proposal to bless gay concubinages because this would recognise the gay "way of life".
Writing on kath.net (February 2), Cordes states that Marx “ignores the clear revelation of God” adding, “Marx does not even mention that homosexuality always contradicts God’s will.” Cordes calls a blessing of gay unions “sacrilegious”.
“How about encouraging mafia activities ‘in individual cases’?”
Picture: Paul Josef Cordes, © Karl-Michael Soemer, CC BY-SA, #newsVmilaguoro
