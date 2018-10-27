Clicks 41

On the final document, Youth Synod

Paragraph 150 of Synod2018 Final Document passed by just 2 votes over the required 2/3, and 65 synod Fathers voted no. This paragraph speaks of sexuality, and the only one that mentions homosexuality, and includes novel statement of a new call "to increasingly integrate the sexual dimension into one's personality" and a "commitment against any discrimination... on a sexual basis":

"150. There are questions concerning the body, relationships and sexuality that need a more in-depth anthropological, theological and pastoral elaboration, to be carried out in the most convenient modalities and levels, from local to universal. Among these emerge in particular those related to the difference and harmony between male and female identity and sexual inclinations. In this regard, the Synod reaffirms that God loves every person and so does the Church, renewing its commitment against any discrimination and violence on a sexual basis. Equally it reaffirms the determinant anthropological relevance of the difference and reciprocity between man and woman and considers it reductive to define the identity of people starting only from their "sexual orientation".

In many Christian communities there are already paths of accompanying in the faith homosexual persons: the Synod recommends encouraging these paths. In these paths people are helped to read their own story; to adhere freely and responsibly to one's baptismal call; to recognize the desire to belong and contribute to the life of the community; to discern the best forms to make it happen. In this way we help every young person, no one excluded, to increasingly integrate the sexual dimension into one's own personality, growing in the quality of relationships and walking towards the gift of self."