A Hommage to nice and good Teachers:My Teacher my sister and I

My Teacher, my Sister and I,and 009-Where is not shy!!!On a Friday 13,September 2019-The last day for that weekat School,As i sat in my comfortable stoolSuddenly my Teacher said:Benedict i do betSometimes sibblings can get ,A big Brother in trouble as i can see;Outside the window there is she...Checking on you, how do you do?I looked outside:And there she wasHer face looking at meI could this little spy seeNot even hiding behind a tree-My teacher just said to me,If she could check on you during school time every dayI would not mind, because she is so kind-1 dollar to pay-every dayBut i guess he did not really mean it serious,And i think if I were not here, she would not be curious-After my mombrought me homeMy Spy Celestina 009Just said to her:"Benedikt was behaving good in school,and not like a fool,today and okay!I saw it through his class room window,While i did wait outside at class-I did spy through the window-I just thought lets see what Benedict does!He was calm sitting in class-I saw his Teacher, and he did see me,I guess he was happy to see..that i did look after my brother BjThat does no other sisterI guess it was ok!"I told my sister:"If my Teacherwho you call Mister,gives spygirl 009 moneyThat wouldbe absolutely too funny!Spygirl Celestina, you would have to split with me the money:Because if i were not living in our family here-you would not get money from my teacher dear"One day if you look back on this old times,You can remember the story behind the rhymesWho knows?one day you will write down your memoriesThen you can include all of thisStory to make yourself smile-I hope it last, at least for a whileGod bless youAnd your Family too,As well as all the Teachers too!We always wish you good luck and the very bestAnd put you in our prayers before we go to rest!