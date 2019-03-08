Francis Explains Abu-Dhabi Declaration, Gets Caught Up in Contradictions

Kazakhstan Bishop Athanasius Schneider has obtained from Pope Francis a private clarification regarding Francis' controversial Abu Dhabi declaration.
The declaration claims that "the pluralism and the diversity of religions, color, sex, race and language are willed by God in His wisdom.”
Confronted by Schneider during a March 1 Ad Limina visit, Francis explained that "the diversity of religions is only the permissive will of God.”
Schneider called Francis' answer in front of LifeSiteNews.com (March 7) "very clear."
However, Schneider objected that the controversial sentence includes the diversity of sex and race which are positively (not permissively) willed by God.
At this point, Francis admitted that his sentence “can be understood erroneously”.
