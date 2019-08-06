Healed Homosexual Fights Now Against Gay Propaganda

Kevin Whitt was a transvestite and prostitute for twenty years, before he converted five years ago.Now he is the director of the Dallas chapter of MassResistance and leads the opposition against gay propaganda, ChristianHeadlines.com (August 2) writes.Whitt became a homosexual after he was molested as a child. “I was not looking for a change,” Whitt says, “But God just captured my heart and I surrendered my life to God.”He remembers that as a homosexual he was “depressed” and “drunk all the time.”The former homosexual combats “pro-gay theologians” who claim the Bible supports homosexuality.