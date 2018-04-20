Clicks121
Austrian Bishop Possesses A Transparent Plastic Chasuble
The museum of the Benedictine Monastery of Admont, Austria, has presently displayed exhibits belonging to the new bishop of Innsbruck, Hermann Glettler who was consecrated in December 2017.
Among the exhibits is a 2004 photo of Glettler wearing a transparent "chasuble" made from plastic. The photo is also on the cover of this years's catalogue of the museum.
Glettler believes in female priests. His appointment was enthusiastically praised by the commercial media.
