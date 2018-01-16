Language
Modernist Germany Remains Without Priests

The number of newly ordained priests in Germany is at a new historic low. In 2017 the whole of Germany saw only 76 priestly ordinations. In 2000 the number was more than twice as much. In 1962, when the Second Vatican Council started, 557 young men were ordained to the priesthood in Germany.

The main reason for the disaster: Theological Modernism has undermined the German Church and made it unattractive and boring for young people. Nevertheless, the German recipe for failure is now promoted by Pope Francis.

aderito
it shows as an example what Jesus said " give God what is God,s ,give Cesar what is Cesar,s " They have a lot of money but low in priests .
Uncle Joe
There's much more.
Germans Catholics have been leaving the Church in droves. In 2015, nearly 182,000 souls left, keeping with the trend of at least 100,000, leaving the Church every year since 1990. Ninety-four parishes were closed and only 58 men ordained in 2015.

It was reported in 2015 that less than half of German priests pray outside of Mass or the Divine Office or go to confession.

