Modernist Germany Remains Without Priests

The number of newly ordained priests in Germany is at a new historic low. In 2017 the whole of Germany saw only 76 priestly ordinations. In 2000 the number was more than twice as much. In 1962, when the Second Vatican Council started, 557 young men were ordained to the priesthood in Germany.The main reason for the disaster: Theological Modernism has undermined the German Church and made it unattractive and boring for young people. Nevertheless, the German recipe for failure is now promoted by Pope Francis.