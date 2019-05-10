Mob reacts to pro-abort bully Rep. Brian Sims

PHOTO: Two Crown Productions
A viral video showing Philadelphia Representative Brian Sims harassing an elderly woman and doxxing three minors for praying outside a Planned Parenthood clinic has gone viral.
Stunning Catholics across the country, it became evident Philadelphia has in Charles Chaput an archbishop courageous enough to condemn Sims' actions as well as support Catholics attending the rally denouncing Sims' bullying pro-lifers.
In a matter of a few days, Lila Rose and Live Action responded by organizing a rally that gathered an impressive line-up of speakers, including Matt Walsh, drawing over 1,000 people in front of the Planned Parenthood where the offensive bullying took place.
The viral video was produced by Representative Sims himself, clearly in the hopes of gathering pro-abort support for his actions and intimidate pro-lifers present offering life-affirming alternatives to abortion.
It is clear Rep. Sims' actions have had quite the opposite effect.
Clicks25
- Report
Social networks