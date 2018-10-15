Youth Delegate: The Church Should Be "Open to All" - Really?

Practicing Homosexuals allegedly "live their faith within the Church too" and "should feel as children of God and not as problems,” Silvia Teresa Teresa Retamales Morales, a Chilean delegate to the Youth Synod insisted during an October 15 press conference.In the last fifty years the Church has had huge problems with abuses perpetrated by homosexual clergymen.Nevertheless, Retamales called on the Church to be “open to all" [pious Catholics?], "not judgmental" [regarding Catholic Orthodoxy?], not to "discriminate against minorities" [Traditionalists?] or people with different sexual orientations [Pedophiles?].And, ”The Church has to be more inclusive” - Retamales continued her litany, playing up to the official narrative of the oligarchs.