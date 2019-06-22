Cardinal Marx "Cannot Imagine" that Protestant Last Supper Is Not the Same as Holy Mass

Women should lead Vatican dicasteries, Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx, a member of Pope Francis' Council of Cardinals, said at the Protestant “Kirchentag” (Church gathering) in Dortmund, Germany, katholisch.de reports (June 21).Marx added that female "deacons" and "priests" were “currently” not to be expected.Regarding a “Last Supper”, celebrated in common with the State Protestants Marx asked,“Do you really believe that Jesus stands at the door of the Protestants, and then they sit down for the Lord's Supper and Jesus says: ‘No, I won’t sit down with you.’ We cannot imagine that, do we?” - as if the problem were with Christ and not with the Protestant refusal to accept Holy Mass for what it is.