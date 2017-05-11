Clicks2
Will Humanae Vitae be the next victim?
Rumors are circulating in Rome that a secret Vatican commission is reviewing Pope Paul VI's encyclical letter Humanae Vitae (1969), writes Marco Tosatti. It affirms the Catholic teaching regarding the rejection of artificial contraception. According to Tosatti the goal of the commission, wanted by Pope Francis, would be to change allow artificial contraception.
Picture: Vatican © Mike on flickr.com, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsLlykseoozf
