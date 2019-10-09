Neo Cardinal: Invalid Female Ordinations "Shouldn't Be Off the Table”

He would not be comfortable to ask for the [invalid] ordination of women "now" but he is open to "getting the listening started.” Neo-Cardinal Michael Czerny, 73, told Cbc.ca (October 4).He underlined that the topic “shouldn't be off the table”, although John Paul II decided the question definitively.Jesuit Provincial Peter Bisson presents Czerny for Cbc.ca as a factual opportunist, describing him as "a theologically grounded progressive," open to discussions about “ordaining women” and introducing homosex ideology into the Church, but "who will not stray from the Church's official stance on issues."In other words: Czerny does not care about wrong or right, he simply follows the party-line.