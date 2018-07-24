Vatican Is Speaking in Contradictions [i.e. Not Saying the Truth] – Cardinal Müller

CatholicOutlook.org

Regarding Protestant Communion, the German bishops are thinking in categories of politics and power, not in categories of the Faith, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller has observed.Talking to(July 23), he added that Protestant Communion is “absolutely, objectively impossible”,“If you don’t have full communion in the Faith, it’s not possible to have full communion in the sacramental expression.”Müller points out that the Church has a [very] different Faith than the Protestants, “We cannot say it is all the same and it is enough to have a religious feeling, or sentiment that we are belonging together.”Müller pointed out that the Vatican is giving contradictory directives, “The directives of the Prefect of the Congregation of the Faith are contradictory to the letter [Munich] Cardinal Marx received from the Holy Father”.