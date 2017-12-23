Clicks413
Cardinal Rodriguez Maradiaga Rejects Allegations
Cardinal Oscar Andrés Rodriguez Maradiaga has rejected accusations of receiving huge payments from the Catholic University of Honduras calling these reports “calumnies”, according to an article published on CNA.
The payments were received, but did not go to him personally, but to his archdiocese. The University supports all dioceses in Honduras.
Rodriguez confirmed that there was an apostolic visit to his auxiliary Bishop Juan José Pineda who asked Francis for it in order to clear his name. Pineda is accused of financing a homosexual companion with diocesan money.
According to Rodriguez these accusations are a way to try to jeopardize Francis’ alleged reforms. However, the Italian magazine which published them is not known for being critical of Francis.
Picture: Oscar Andrés Rodriguez Maradiaga, © Christoph Müller-Girod, CC BY, #newsAcblwsnnph
