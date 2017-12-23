Language
Cardinal Rodriguez Maradiaga Rejects Allegations

Cardinal Oscar Andrés Rodriguez Maradiaga has rejected accusations of receiving huge payments from the Catholic University of Honduras calling these reports “calumnies”, according to an article published on CNA.

The payments were received, but did not go to him personally, but to his archdiocese. The University supports all dioceses in Honduras.

Rodriguez confirmed that there was an apostolic visit to his auxiliary Bishop Juan José Pineda who asked Francis for it in order to clear his name. Pineda is accused of financing a homosexual companion with diocesan money.

According to Rodriguez these accusations are a way to try to jeopardize Francis’ alleged reforms. However, the Italian magazine which published them is not known for being critical of Francis.

Picture: Oscar Andrés Rodriguez Maradiaga, © Christoph Müller-Girod, CC BY, #newsAcblwsnnph
Lisi Sterndorfer
This is what Damian Thompson writes about it, "Are we to believe, then, that Francis kept Maradiaga in office for seven months while the outside world was told nothing of this scandal?
Some Catholic observers are speculating that Maradiaga is the victim of a hit job by forces inside the Secretariat of State, the sprawling department of the Pope’s ‘prime minister’ Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
Parolin’… More
Dr Stuart Reiss
I mean the vice pope
Dr Stuart Reiss
He’s earned his title....The Pope of Vice...
HerzMariae
According to Wikipedia, there are 79 Roman Catholic seminarians in the Archdiocese of Tegucigalpa. If he gave all of his $600,000 to pay for all of them, tuition would have to be about 8,000 a year.
Lisi Sterndorfer
Very cunning to frame this as an attack on Pope and reforms. Making it a political attack as opposed to looking at the facts
