Francis Condemns Catholic Media For “Denouncing Heresy”

Pope Francis told Central America bishops during World Youth Day in Panama that Catholic media suffer from a "lack of compassion”, VaticanNews.va writes (January 25).Showing little compassion for those media, Francis accused them of “schism, condemnation, cruelty, exaggerated self-praise, the denouncing of heresy.”According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church (2089) heresy is the obstinate post-baptismal denial of truths which must be believed with divine and Catholic faith.Why would Pope Francis therefore disagree to denounce heresies?