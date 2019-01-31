Language
Francis Condemns Catholic Media For “Denouncing Heresy”

Pope Francis told Central America bishops during World Youth Day in Panama that Catholic media suffer from a "lack of compassion”, VaticanNews.va writes (January 25).

Showing little compassion for those media, Francis accused them of “schism, condemnation, cruelty, exaggerated self-praise, the denouncing of heresy.”

According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church (2089) heresy is the obstinate post-baptismal denial of truths which must be believed with divine and Catholic faith.

Why would Pope Francis therefore disagree to denounce heresies?

Lisi Sterndorfer
“The love of Christ is never a love that “accepts people as they are”: it is always a love that takes people as they are and changes them into something new, precious and divine” – Archimandrite Irenei Sternberg
