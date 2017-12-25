Clicks319
Rodríguez Maradiaga Has Close Ties To Alleged Gay Bishop
The accusations against liberal Cardinal Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, continue. New suspicions involve his Auxiliary Bishop Juan José Pineda, to whom Rodríguez is “very close” according to Edward Pentin.
Pentin writes in the National Catholic Register (December 23) that Pineda has spent money on a number of homosexual “intimate” friends. One of them is a certain "Mike" who is said to be a police chaplain. He celebrates the sacraments although he was never ordained a priest nor is he a Catholic.
Referring to a source Pentin says that Rodríguez “knows everything.”
Picture: Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga, © Christoph Müller-Girod, CC BY, #newsHpftsvcnqu
