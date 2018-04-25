The [Corrupt] German Bishops "Will Ask To Abolish Celibacy"

ARD

If the Amazon Synod in 2019 will introduce married priests in Brazil, the German bishops will "obviously" also ask Pope Francis to abolish celibacy in their country, pro-gay Osnabrück Bishop Franz-Josef Bode, told the fake news state televisionBode added that the bishops will use a "different justification" for the request than in Brazil.Before Second Vatican Council, the German dioceses ordained 557 men to the priesthood in 1962. This number has dropped to 76 in 2017. The Munich archdiocese announced recently that parishes led by laypeople will be introduced.The German Church has turned the Catholic Church founded by Jesus Christ into a charade. It has utterly betrayed the Catholic faith and Catholic morals, turning itself into a dead church artificially kept alive by revenues of about 6 billion Euros which annually and without effort flow into their pockets from Church tax.