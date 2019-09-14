L’Osservatore Romano Proposes Paganism in Lieu of „Rigid Doctrine”

The Vatican’s L’Osservatore Romano which has turned into rabidly anti-Catholic rag, published a September 11 interview with the Columbian Amazon-propagandist Alfredo Ferro Medina who is also a Jesuit.Ferro is the coordinator of an enigmatic “Pan-amazonian Jesuit Service.” The interview was conducted by Marcelo Figueroa, the Protestant editor of the Argentinean L’Osservatore Romano.For Ferro one of the Church’s most important challenges is how to implement “evangelization.” However, he understands “evangelization” not as proclaiming the Gospel but as engaging in “intercultural and inter-religious dialogue” [for the sake of “dialogue”].He decrees that “the times are over” when one could “afford to have mental patterns shaped by a rigid doctrine.” By “rigid doctrine” Ferro means the Catholic Faith. Naturally, paganism, socialism, gay propaganda and environmentalism are for him not “rigid doctrines."Ferro goes on complaining that “we” have insisted on “Western Rites” [although they have been destroyed decades ago] and did not take in account “the symbols and celebrations of indigenous peoples.” The expression in quotation marks is an euphemism for paganism.Francis will closely accompany the Amazon Synod, Ferro predicts, because he desires “to encourage the changes and transformations of the Amazonian Church” which will “necessarily” have repercussions on the universal Church itself.