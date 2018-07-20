Clicks112
Famous Philosopher Shocked About Disloyalty of Vienna Cardinal Schönborn
The Austrian philosopher Josef Seifert has noticed that articles published by the Austrian bishops’ agency KathPress.at are attacking Catholic teaching on contraception.
Talking to OnePeterFive.com (July 18), Seifert speaks about the “shocking disloyalty of the Austrian bishops toward Humanae Vitae”.
For him it is “more than sad to see how the Austrian Bishops’ Conference – and also Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn – react to the 50th anniversary of Humanae Vitae.”
Seifert reaffirms the truth expressed in Humanae Vitae that each act of contraception is in itself evil.
Picture: Josef Seifert
