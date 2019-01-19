Clicks187
Pope Francis Abolished Ecclesia Dei
Pope Francis published a January 19 Motu Proprio abolishing the Pontifical Commission Ecclesia Dei.
Ecclesia Dei is the Vatican body responsibility for relations with all Catholics of the Old Rite, the Society of Saint Piux X (SSPX) included.
Its function will be taken over by a new section of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. Thus, in reality, little may change, as the Congregation's prefect did already head the Commission.
L'Osservatore Romano explains that the change happened because dialogue with the SSPX focusses on doctrinal issues.
The Moto Proprio acknowledges that Old Rite Communities now have reached "stability of numbers and life”.
Picture: © Joseph Shaw, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsGxwumgcdqe
