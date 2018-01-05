Jesuit, a Dominican, and a Franciscan have a vision of the Holy Family

Clicks 284

A Jesuit, a Dominican, and a Franciscan were walking around the cloister of an old monastery while they were on retreat, talking about the greatness of their respective founding saints and orders, when suddenly the Holy Family appeared in front of them: the Child Jesus was resting in a manger, while Mary and Joseph watched over Him.

The Franciscan immediately fell on his face: “Oh, brothers,” he said “let us marvel at the sight of God’s humbleness, who was willing to be born in such poverty.”



The Dominican fell to his knees: “Brothers, let us meditate on the beautiful reflection of the Trinity in the Holy Family.”



The Jesuit walked up to Joseph, put his arm around his shoulder, and said, “So, have you thought about where to send the boy to school?”