Radical Cardinal Martini Was Promotor of Fallen Monsignor
It has emerged from Friday's Vatican trial against Monsignor Carlo Alberto Capella, 51, that the late Milan Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini was Capella’s promoter.
Capella, a former collaborator of the Nunciature in Washington, was arrested in April after illegal pornography was found on his computer. He has admitted his guilt.
A priest belonging to Milan archdiocese, Capella was an assistant priest when in 2001 Cardinal Martini asked him whether he would be willing to enter the diplomatic service of the Holy See. Capella agreed.
Martini, a Jesuit and pro-gay and anti-Catholic prelate, is considered Pope Francis' role model.
Picture: Carlo Maria Martini, © Raminus Falcon, CC BY-SA, #newsLdnsztbiyy
