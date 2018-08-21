Clicks141
Francis diverts from the true clergy sex abuse scandal
Pope Francis responded today in a letter about the clergy sex abuse currently making the news. He says the reason this is happening is because of... Clericalism.
In his letter (linked below), he asserts, "To say 'no' to abuse is to say an emphatic 'no' to all forms of clericalism."
He has entirely ignored that even statistics from the Pennsylvania Grand Jury report (the reason for his letter) cannot refute (although for appearances, the Grand Jury report was given in view of a majority of women victims) that 79% of the abused were adolescent boys.
Is Francis of the same mind as James Martin who has in recent days been using the occasion to say how terrible it is to suggest (no one is suggesting that I've heard) all homosexuals are abusers?
Pope Francis, in his refusal to address the homosexual sex abuse issue, and James Martin, in his senseless conclusion all homosexuals are being called abusers, have, in a very clerical sort of way, oppressed those homosexuals who have suffered abuse themselves.
If you'd like to read for yourself, Francis' letter to the whole people of God is here.
