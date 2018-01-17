Clicks363
BREAKING: First U.S. president to address the March for Life
President Trump will be the first U.S. president in history to address the March for Life which will take place this Friday, January 19.
From the article at LifeSite News:
Previous Republican presidents have delivered remarks to the March for Life via pre-taped video messages or phone calls.
Neither the White House nor the March for Life have yet confirmed Trump's live video appearance.
Last year, President Trump called out the media for giving extensive coverage to a pro-abortion march but not to the March for Life, the largest pro-life event in the world. The March for Life draws hundreds of thousands of people every year on or near the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion on demand.
