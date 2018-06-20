"Sacramental Ordination" Of Women Under Discussion - Cardinal Schönborn

oe24.at

It is under discussion to "ordain" women [invalidly] to deacons, according to Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn.Talking to(June 18), Schönborn states that he is talking of the first step of the three Holy Orders (deacon, priest and bishop).Schönborn then tries to create a confusion between ordained deacons and the femals deaconesses of the first centuries.The deaconesses were never ordained but received a blessing in order to perform caritative work and for reasons of decency to assist at the anointing of the women before baptism.