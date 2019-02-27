Sydney Archdiocese Doesn't Acknowledge Sham Trial Against Pell

St Mary's Catholic Cathedral in Sydney, Australia, will keep a plaque of Cardinal George Pell celebrating his time as a Sydney archbishop after he was wrongly convicted of abuse, Australian media have reported.



The display honors past archbishops.



A diocesan spokesman said the Church has "no reason" to remove the plaque while the court dealt with an appeal process.



When Pell's spurious conviction was officially announced, hundreds flocked into St Marys Cathedral, where Pell was the archbishop for thirteen years.