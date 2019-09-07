Again: Francis Doesn’t Live Up to His Own Standards

Pope Francis “burst out laughing” at the suggestion that he would replace Bishop Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo, 77, as the current Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences.
The retirement age at the Roman Curia is at 75. Sánchez is a devout partisan of Francis.
According to ReligionDigital.org (September 2) there had been voices that the secretary of the Congregation for Catholic Education, Monsignor Angelo Zani, 69, would take over.
In 2017, Francis dismissed Cardinal Müller as the Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith with the [mendacious] argument that he no longer intends to prolong roles in the Curia beyond five years.
Sánchez has held his current position for over twenty years.
