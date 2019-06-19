Clicks170
Radical Modernist Wrote Amazon Synod Working Document

Francis McDonagh has reported on TheTablet.com (May 9) that the notorious Brazilian Bishop Erwin Kräutler is "the author" of the Instrumentum laboris for the upcoming Synod.

Austria born Kräutler is a proponent of married and female priests. He was a bishop in Brazil from 1980 to 2015 and is considered one of the most radical-modernist bishops in the whole Church.

Kräutler already wrote parts of the Francis encyclical Laudato Si. He is a hero of the oligarch media and of many enemies of the Church.

Picture: Erwin Kräutler, © Holger Motzkau 2010, Wikipedia CC BY-SA, #newsHvyvfuowwx
