A Homosexual Party for Cardinal McCarrick

The renowned journalist Marco Tosatti wrote on his blog (September 21) about a party thrown in honour Cardinal Theodore McCarrick somewhere in the Castelli Romani, a short distance south-east of Rome.According to Tosatti the party was organised by “homosexual circles.” It is unclear when the event took place.Because he was a liberal, McCarrick enjoyed for decades the protection of the oligarch media and of the Church establishment although his homosexual misconduct was no secret.