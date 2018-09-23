Language
A Homosexual Party for Cardinal McCarrick

The renowned journalist Marco Tosatti wrote on his blog (September 21) about a party thrown in honour Cardinal Theodore McCarrick somewhere in the Castelli Romani, a short distance south-east of Rome.

According to Tosatti the party was organised by “homosexual circles.” It is unclear when the event took place.

Because he was a liberal, McCarrick enjoyed for decades the protection of the oligarch media and of the Church establishment although his homosexual misconduct was no secret.

Picture: Theodore McCarrick, © U.S. Institute of Peace, CC BY-NC, #newsWqbevytgcj
St Cuthburt Mayne Ora pro nobis
@josettan its Only an allegation. One that her own congregation denies. It seems all too contrived and politically motivated. In any case GTV is well aware since July this year. Have you just become aware of it? Miraculous Cardinal
josettan
Is Gloria.tv unaware of the current case of Bishop Franco Mulakkal? He is the first bishop in Indian Catholic history to be arrested for a rape case!
