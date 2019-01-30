Clicks121
Carolers Dress Up in Liturgical Vestments
Carolers of the Klagenfurt Cathedral parish, Austria, have been using baroque chasubles and dalmatics for years in order to dress up as Wise Man from the East [pictures].
Before the liturgical storm these vestments were used for Holy Mass.
The carolers are young singers who visit the households from December 27 to January 6 and collect donations for alleged charity projects.
Klagenfurt Diocese was led until summer 2018 by Bishop Alois Schwarz (picture above, between the carolers).
Pope Francis assigned him in May 2018 to the bigger diocese St Pölten although Schwarz has been accused of womanizing and financial misgovernment.
His former diocese is currently investigated by an Apostolic Visitation.
Picture: Pressestelle/Eggenberger, #newsLpjhmsvlfs
