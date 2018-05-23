Clicks46
Swiss Nuncio Blames Youth For Vocation Crisis
Archbishop Thomas Gullickson (67), the Apostolic Nuncio in Switzerland, has changed his mind regarding the vocation crisis.
He writes on his blog admontemmyrrhae.blogspot.com (May 13) that for too long he has been keying the vocation crisis to the importance of good bishops.
Now he suggests that young Catholic men should give the [often rotten] seminary in their home dioceses a try.
It is Gullickson’s latest insight “to place a double portion for the vocations crisis where it belongs, namely on the shoulders of those called.”
Picture: Thomas Gullickson, © Mnikh&Ipatiy Vashchyshyn, CC BY-SA, #newsEhvyqjtmtw
