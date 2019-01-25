If It Happens to Green Wood: „Best“ German Bishop Allows Condoms

For Passau Bishop Stefan Oster, Germany, condoms are „not always and under all circumstances forbidden“ (KNA, January 25).Oster is considered among the most "conservative" German bishops. Catholic teaching considers contraception and condoms as intrinsically evil, and always and under all circumstances forbidden.This prohibition regards for Oster "only" marriages, not promiscuous persons who do not follow moral teaching anyway.Another "individual case" - the new-church term for an "exception" that invalidates the rule - exists for Oster when a married person is infected with HIV.However, relying on condoms in such a case is for the non infected partner like playing Russian roulette, Oster should have added.