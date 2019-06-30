French Bishops’ President: Married Priests "Not" A Solution

Abolishing celibacy is “not a solution to compensate for the lack of vocations,” Reims Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, the new president of the French Bishops’ Conference, told La-Croix.com (June 27).Unlike the rich, State-financed German dioceses, the poor French Church doesn't have the money to pay for a married clergy.For de Moulins-Beaufort it would be “absurd to deny” that the Church is in crisis which is also visible in the decline in vocations. Nevertheless, a married clergy is "not the right way to think."On the other hand, Moulins-Beaufort questions the "ability of Western man" to live a life of celibacy because he believes that “our relationship with the body, with sexuality, has changed enormously over the past century.”