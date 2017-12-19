The Vatican entrusts its communication to Accenture, a multinational 'committed to the LGBT collective'

The Vatican body chaired by Bishop Viganó selects Accenture to develop Vatican News, its new communications system. The company is defined as "especially committed to the LGBT community".

"in order to increase the level of involvement of our LGBT employees in local communities, we sponsor a global LGBT network and offer specific support to trans employees. We have also launched the "LGBT Ally" program, in which employees from outside the LGBT collective act as agents that facilitate integration and promote equal opportunities for LGBT employees. "

The Vatican commission: to make a Church "more accessible"

Monsignor Dario Edoardo Viganò, Prefect of the Secretariat for Communication

This launch is the last part of the reform so desired by Pope Francis. The reforms do not start from past mistakes but from the changes that the present demands and, in this case, the current cultural and digital convergence demands the adoption of production processes different from the traditional ones. In fact, nowadays, the production and distribution of information is done through software, in multiple formats. The collaboration with Accenture Interactive, thanks to its solid global experience, has allowed us to develop an exhaustive strategy capable of uniting several work groups, as well as the diversification of formats and the reinforcement of brand identity; all this while maximizing the value of the excellent professionals who work with us in the media of the Holy See

Anatoly Roytman, director of Accenture Interactive for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America

It is an honor for us to collaborate with such a venerable institution with the aim of reinventing the way it communicates. Accenture Interactive has been selected for our expertise in bringing together a wide range of digital capabilities to user experience, design, content, branding, analytics, social media and search, as well as our ability to help large institutions in change management. necessary for the digital transformation to be a success

The multinationals have more and more power in the Vatican City. The smallest country in the world, which enjoys the presence - as monarch - of the successor of Pedro in its territory, entrusts its communication to one of the multinationals most involved in gender ideology. Accenture, a multinational professional services, will add to its more than 25,000 million dollars of annual turnover a few hundred thousand euros to manage the image of the smallest state in the world.With more than 400,000 employees, Accenture is proud of being one of the companies most committed to "raising awareness and educating all our employees about our LGBT community". On its website for Spain, the corporation has a specific section of "LGBT", in which they detail the measures taken to be more "inclusive".According to Accenture's own corporate image,Accenture is proud to be "a leading company" in supporting the LGBT community and is proud of the awards and recognitions received in this regard: index of corporate equality and list of best places of work for LGBT of Human Rights Campaign, third place in the EMIDIS ranking of FE-LGTB, best employer of the year and best company to work for LGBT equality according to the 2016 Workplace Equality Index or the Triangle Business Award for internal diversity policies and support for the trans collective.Accenture Interactive will help the Vatican redesign digital channels to create a more accessible Church. Among its tasks is also the creation of a multilingual editorial team, capable of working with a multimedia, multi-device and multicultural approach, and the establishment of a content strategyThe Vatican Ministry of Communication, in the hands of Darío Viganó, has commissioned Accenture Interactive to design and develop a new communication system called Vatican News. This measure is part of the reform that the Vatican is carrying out with the aim of finding new ways to reach the entire world in today's digital environment.The Secretariat for Communication has chosen Accenture as its global experience agency to design a digital communication strategy that improves the coherence and clarity of its communications and unifies the current set of channels into a single new portal, Vatican News. "This transformation will allow the Vatican communication team to have a well-defined online identity, a single voice and a digital source of content through which to reach people from all over the world," according to the press release prepared by Accenture.Among the objectives of the agency is the design of Vatican News, which will facilitate the search for information and interaction; the creation of a multilingual editorial team, capable of working with a multimedia, multi-device and multicultural approach; and the establishment of a content strategy that allows the efficient management and distribution of content.Accenture Interactive will also be responsible for designing the new logos and other brand elements of the Vatican's various communication channels: Vatican News, Vatican Media and Vatican Italian Radio, thus ensuring coherence between the new visual identity used in the portal and in the profiles of social networks., said that "For. ". "