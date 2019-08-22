Francis Sits Into Morning Mass at Side Altar in St Peter's

Pope Francis sat into an August 22 morning Mass at the side altar of St Pius X in St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican.The picture was taken by Brother Andrew Torrey of the Legionaries of Christ and publishes by Father Matthew Schneider on Twitter.Francis sat alone between empty pews. Nobody was close enough to shake hands with him during the New Mass Sign of Peace.Vatican press speaker Matteo Bruni confirmed the picture to be accurate.Francis hardly performed the stunt without knowing that today everybody carries a camera and that this would end up in the media.