Francis Hails “Spirit of Assisi”, Calls Abu Dhabi Heresy “Important Step”

It is a “source of joy” that John Paul II's 1986 inter-religious meeting in Assisi continues to grow, Pope Francis said in a message for this years’ International Peace Conference in Madrid (September 15-17).The Conference's theme is “Peace with no borders”. The Assisi meeting in 1986 was a big source of scandal. At one point a Buddha statue was put on a tabernacle and a chicken sacrificed on the altar of a church.However, Francis claims without prove that “the strength of the spirit of Assisi” leads to peace among peoples.He went on remembering the heretical Abu Dhabi “Document on Human Fraternity” calling it megalomaniacaly “an important step on the road to world peace”.The document alleges that God also wills religions that consider Jesus Christ an impostor.