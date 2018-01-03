Clicks393
Gay Christmas Mass Cancelled At The Last Minute
A priest of diocese Hong Kong cancelled a scheduled Gay Christmas Midnight Mass at the last minute.
The webpage hongkongfp.com reported on December 28 that Hong Kong Bishop Michael Yeung asked his Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha to investigate the matter after it was announced.
Ha called the unnamed celebrant and explained to him that homosexual acts are “sinful” and a “serious violations of chastity”.
Picture: Michael Yeung, #newsMfcbtmmibe
