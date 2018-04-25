Clicks111
German Bishop Slams Fellow Bishops Publically As “Pre-Conciliar”
Bishop Gerhard Feige of Magdeburg, Germany, defended Protestant Communion while brutally attacking critics.
Talking to Christ & Welt (April 26), Feige evensaid that it would be “macabre” and “shameful” to miss the present “chance”.
He vilifies the seven German bishops who called on Rome to clarify the matter calling them “attached to a pre-conciliar view of the Church”.
Feige mentioned that the majority of bishops did not want to send the document allowing Protestant Communion to the Vatican for approval.
Picture: Gerhard Feige, © Thomas Guffler, CC BY-SA, #newsOlyxwvpacg
